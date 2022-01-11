Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa woman involved in a high-speed pursuit last year in Jefferson County learned her fate.

According to court documents, Barbara Kellar pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of possession of a controlled substance and eluding back in August of last year.

Kellar was sentenced to one year for the possession charge but it was suspended.

She was also given a five-year suspended sentence for the eluding charge.

Police say Kellar was driving a vehicle that lead law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through two counties last March.

According to the Jefferson County attorney, the pursuit started when a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with suspicious plates.

When he tried to pull the driver over, the driver took off.

As the driver approached Fairfield the driver attempted to exit Highway 34 but came across a roadblock set by Fairfield Police, whereby the driver returned to the highway.

At times during the pursuit, the driver reached speeds around 100 miles per hour and did become airborne.

The pursuit ended after the driver who had entered Henry County had run over stop sticks put out by police.

Officers arrested Kellar as well as her passenger and impounded the vehicle.

A search warrant was sought and obtained, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of numerous controlled substances including approximately 2 oz of methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia and indicia of trafficking activity.

At the time of her arrest, Kellar was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine greater than 5g, felony eluding, and numerous traffic and controlled substance-related charges.

