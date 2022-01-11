Advertisement

Windy and warmer today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a windy and warmer day with highs around 40 in most areas. Overall, the weather pattern looks largely pretty quiet tomorrow and Thursday as well, though there are at least a few weak systems that may increase the clouds or drop a few flurries at times. The main system we continue to watch still looks to arrive on Friday into Friday night. This system continues to carry the potential for snow accumulation in our area, possibly significant. We’ll continue to watch the latest trends as the week goes on.

