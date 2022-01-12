Advertisement

Another quiet day in the 40s, snow becomes likely later Friday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Fairly quiet weather continues today with a partly to mostly cloudy sky to start us off. Later tonight, a weak system looks to drop through and while it primarily looks to produce some clouds, a little bit of wintry mix can’t be ruled out. This will be something to watch for going into the commute tomorrow morning. Otherwise, the system for Friday afternoon and night continues to be the one to watch for accumulating snow potential. At this time, it appears several inches may occur, especially the farther west you go. This track is still not set and will be worth watching as we get closer to that point. Have a good day!

