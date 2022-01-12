Another warm day expected on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening! Tonight will be warmer than last night with temperatures in the mid-20s with a partly cloudy sky. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to temperatures in the 20s and a partly cloudy sky. A partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon too with temperatures once again climbing into the mid-40s. Wednesday night we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 20s.

Conditions begin to change on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a slight chance for a wintry mix. Friday we have a chance for snow across the area as a low-pressure system moves through the midwest. There is still some uncertainty with Friday’s system, so paying attention to Friday’s forecast will be a good idea.

The high on Friday will only reach the mid-30s. Snow could linger on Saturday morning. Otherwise Saturday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid-20s. After Saturday we’ll have a quiet pattern across the area with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

