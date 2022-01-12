Advertisement

Dole recalls prepackaged salads due to possible listeria risk

Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria contamination.(CNN Newsource)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The FDA said Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. is recalling dozens of its prepackaged salads due to a possible risk of listeria.

The company issued a similar recall in December and October last year.

In this latest recall, the FDA said the salads were processed at two facilities in Ohio and California. The FDA said the equipment used to harvest the iceberg lettuce was tested by Dole and found to contain listeria.

The Ohio facility distributed the affected products to 25 states, and the California facility distributed the affected products to 30 states. Iowa is one of the states in both cases.

The products from Ohio are identified by a product lot code that starts with the letter “W” and has a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 222, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2022.

The products from California are identified by a product lot code that starts with the letter “B” and a “Best if USed By” date between Dec. 23, 2021 and Jan. 8, 2022.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick so far.

The FDA says if you have any of the affected products, throw them away.

See the full list of products here.

