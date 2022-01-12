Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds awards $36.6 million in childcare grants to projects across Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced $36.6 million in grants has been awarded to projects expected to create nearly 5,200 new childcare slots across the state.

Reynolds said the money will fund 108 projects in 72 Iowa communities. That includes three projects in Cedar Rapids,

That includes more than $517,000 going to the College Community School District for an expansion to the existing Prairie Early Childhood Center. It’s expected to provide an additional 48 childcare slots.

Aspire Home Daycare in Dubuque was awarded a $78,000 grant to remodel two child development homes, so it can care for an additional 20 children.

Additionally, Williamsburg Community School District was awarded a $152,461 to help convert a four-bedroom house into a childcare center for staff members’ children.

“There are an incredible number of innovative projects that will positively improve the lives of the communities, families and children that they serve,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Having quality child care significantly increases the number of Iowans who can work, and the investment today will pay huge dividends in our future.”

Multiple projects in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Ames, Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have been awarded grants.

See the full list of awards here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plans to construct a 60,000 square-foot sports complex in Ottumwa, but when that new...
Ottumwa School District throwing its support and money behind the building of new sports complex
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
Anquon Glover
Law enforcement arrest Kirksville shooting suspect
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa

Latest News

The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex
Iowa Department of Human Services
Iowa board votes to settle 2 sexual harassment lawsuits
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls prepackaged salads due to possible listeria risk
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax