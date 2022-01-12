Advertisement

Iowa courts system seeks money to hire judges, give raises

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen is seeking a nearly 7 percent increase in the court system’s budget for next year in hopes of increasing salaries and hiring judges, attorneys and other staff after a hiring freeze.

Christensen made the budget proposals for this fiscal year beginning in July during her annual Condition of the Judiciary Address on Wednesday to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

She sought $202.5 million, a 6.7 percent increase and $4.3 million more than Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended.

The court’s proposed budget provides $2 million for open positions that were left unfilled last year, $2.9 million for a 5.9 percent pay raise for judicial officers, and $1.3 million to continue an effort to hire additional judges and other staffers.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plans to construct a 60,000 square-foot sports complex in Ottumwa, but when that new...
Ottumwa School District throwing its support and money behind the building of new sports complex
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
Anquon Glover
Law enforcement arrest Kirksville shooting suspect
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa

Latest News

Gov. Reynolds awards $36.6 million in childcare grants to projects across Iowa
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex
Iowa Department of Human Services
Iowa board votes to settle 2 sexual harassment lawsuits
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls prepackaged salads due to possible listeria risk