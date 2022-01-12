Iowa courts system seeks money to hire judges, give raises

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Chief Justice Susan Christensen is seeking a nearly 7 percent increase in the court system’s budget for next year in hopes of increasing salaries and hiring judges, attorneys and other staff after a hiring freeze.

Christensen made the budget proposals for this fiscal year beginning in July during her annual Condition of the Judiciary Address on Wednesday to a joint session of the Iowa Legislature.

She sought $202.5 million, a 6.7 percent increase and $4.3 million more than Gov. Kim Reynolds has recommended.

The court’s proposed budget provides $2 million for open positions that were left unfilled last year, $2.9 million for a 5.9 percent pay raise for judicial officers, and $1.3 million to continue an effort to hire additional judges and other staffers.

