Iowa hits record high for positive COVID tests in a week

Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all cases, testing positive.(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, the state of Iowa hit a new high in weekly positive COVID tests ever with 34,258 positive tests. The previous high was 33,766 positive tests.

Both Linn County and Johnson County hit record highs for their positive tests as well, with 3,514 being reported in Linn County. Johnson County saw 2,972 positive tests, shattering its previous high of 1,373 back in August of 2020.

Dubuque reported 923 positive tests, not quite at the level of their previous high of 1,261 back in November 2020.

The state is also reporting its highest level of hospitalizations since December 2020 with 923. November 2020 saw the highest numbers in the state with 1,527.

Iowa also saw its highest 14-day positivity rate since April of 2020, with 21.2 percent of all cases, testing positive.

