Advertisement

Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex

The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.(source: Ottumwa Sportsplex)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation announced the largest individual strategic grant awarded in its 11-year history in support of the Ottumwa SportsPlex project.

The Southeast Iowa Sports Commission, a new nonprofit organization, has commissioned Pinnacle Sports to design the Ottumwa SportsPlex, a 50,000 square foot indoor sports facility compatible with the city’s indoor sports needs.

The SportsPlex facility will provide three full-size basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a 9v9 turf soccer field, softball and baseball infields, two batting cages, a turf football field, track, concessions, offices, and the ability to host birthdays, conferences, and events.

In a press release, the Foundation says it will provide $2,000,000 in support for the project over a five-year period.

The Foundation’s contribution is contingent on the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission securing the additional funding obligations needed to reach their $9,000,000 goal.

“We are excited to see this project move forward. Wapello County residents deserve these types of amenities. It is truly a community project and we hope that the community will take this opportunity to support it,” said Kelly Genners, Legacy Foundation CEO.

The project will be a community asset from a quality-of-life perspective and an economic driver for the region. According to Pinnacle, facilities similar to the proposed Ottumwa SportsPlex report an average of $3,500,000 in total economic impact by year four of operations.

The Legacy Foundation has provided previous support for the project by assisting with the setup of the new nonprofit, site plan drawings, logo design and recently provided a Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant to fund the creation of a marketing package for the Sports Complex Capital Campaign.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are plans to construct a 60,000 square-foot sports complex in Ottumwa, but when that new...
Ottumwa School District throwing its support and money behind the building of new sports complex
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
Anquon Glover
Law enforcement arrest Kirksville shooting suspect
Police Lights
Child killed after being struck by officer’s patrol car in Red Oak, Iowa
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy

Latest News

Iowa Department of Human Services
Iowa board votes to settle 2 sexual harassment lawsuits
Dole is recalling salads processed at two of its facilities due to possible listeria...
Dole recalls prepackaged salads due to possible listeria risk
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds lays out her legislative priorities for 2022 session in Condition of...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces plan for 4% flat rate income tax
The American Red Cross says the nation is experiencing its first ever "blood crisis."
“This is a very important time to give blood”: Local organization weighs in on national blood crisis