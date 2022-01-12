Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -The Ottumwa Legacy Foundation announced the largest individual strategic grant awarded in its 11-year history in support of the Ottumwa SportsPlex project.

The Southeast Iowa Sports Commission, a new nonprofit organization, has commissioned Pinnacle Sports to design the Ottumwa SportsPlex, a 50,000 square foot indoor sports facility compatible with the city’s indoor sports needs.

The SportsPlex facility will provide three full-size basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a 9v9 turf soccer field, softball and baseball infields, two batting cages, a turf football field, track, concessions, offices, and the ability to host birthdays, conferences, and events.

In a press release, the Foundation says it will provide $2,000,000 in support for the project over a five-year period.

The Foundation’s contribution is contingent on the Southeast Iowa Sports Commission securing the additional funding obligations needed to reach their $9,000,000 goal.

“We are excited to see this project move forward. Wapello County residents deserve these types of amenities. It is truly a community project and we hope that the community will take this opportunity to support it,” said Kelly Genners, Legacy Foundation CEO.

The project will be a community asset from a quality-of-life perspective and an economic driver for the region. According to Pinnacle, facilities similar to the proposed Ottumwa SportsPlex report an average of $3,500,000 in total economic impact by year four of operations.

The Legacy Foundation has provided previous support for the project by assisting with the setup of the new nonprofit, site plan drawings, logo design and recently provided a Bright Ideas Community Enrichment Fund grant to fund the creation of a marketing package for the Sports Complex Capital Campaign.

