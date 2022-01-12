“This is a very important time to give blood”: Local organization weighs in on national blood crisis

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The American Red Cross has announced a severe shortage of blood.

The organization is calling it a “national blood crisis.” The website saying, “The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.”

Kirby Winn with Impactlife says the organization is low. “Our blood supply is low. We just went through our holiday season and we’ve just experienced some winter weather that affects our blood drives as well,” he shared with KYOU. He added, “just in general through the Covid-19 pandemic. we have no collected blood on a weekly, consistently, I mean at the level that we would like to see.”

Winn says this low supply includes “all blood types.” Currently, hospitals do have supplies on their shelves. But, the worry is that it could all run out.

According to the American Red Cross’ website, which supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply, it has had to limit blood product distributions to hospitals as a result of the shortage.

Some hospitals may not receive one in four blood products they need. There has been a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives due to the pandemic. With student donors accounted for about 25% of donors in 2019 accounted for just about 10% during the pandemic.

To make an appointment with Impactlife to donate blood you can click here.

