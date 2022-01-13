Advertisement

ACLU of Iowa accuses Fairfield City Council member of anti-LGBTQ comments

Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties...
Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa after they say she made anti-LGBTQ comments during a council meeting on Monday.(City of Fairfield)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa for comments at a council meeting Monday the ACLU calls anti-LGBTQ.

The council was considering a letter of intent created by the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee that stated the city stands for the values of diversity, equity, fairness and inclusion. It also said the city condemns discrimination based on faith, race, sexual orientation, gender and nationality.

Council member Judy Ham called the letter a “grievous thing”. She spoke for several minutes, saying she totally opposed the letter, because it encouraged grooming and human trafficking and would endanger residents’ freedom of speech.

“Do you understand that parents of minors, small young children, are being susceptible to perversions now?” Ham asked. “Because it is being shown and given out by adults as though it is normal, and they [can’t] process this stuff.”

Council member Paul Gandy questioned Ham, arguing that he fails to see how it’s advocating sex trafficking.

The council debated the wording of the letter and what it would mean for the city if the council agreed to it.

The council tabled the discussion. Gandy recommended inviting a representative from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee to further explain and clarify the letter during a future council meeting.

The ACLU of Iowa shared comments from people in the community calling for a public apology and for the letter of intent to be signed.

You can read the letter of intent here.

