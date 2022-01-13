Advertisement

Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot denied pretrial release

Doug Jensen, 41.
Doug Jensen, 41.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Washington, D.C. judge has denied a second request for pretrial release for an Iowan charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Doug Jensen, of Des Moines, was once released on bond with a ban on using the internet. However, the court says Jensen violated those rules over the summer by looking at videos that questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Jensen is in federal holding in Pennsylvania.

A trial date has not been set.

At least six Iowans have been charged or convicted in connection to the attack.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis
Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis