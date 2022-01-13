Advertisement

Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old man Monday on one count of livestock neglect, a misdemeanor.

Court records say he had been hired to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached around 280 pounds.

The animals were delivered to his farm in rural Cedar Falls in late December with 15 tons of feed.

A consultant found by Dec. 30 that 800 of the pigs had died. Others died later.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
The open house will be on Thursday, January 13th from 4pm to 7pm.
Legacy Foundation awards large grant towards Ottumwa SportsPlex
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
Doug Jensen, 41.
Des Moines man charged in Jan. 6 US Capitol riot denied pretrial release
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis
Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis