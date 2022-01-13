Local hospital weighs in on blood crisis

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - January is Blood Donor Awareness Month. This comes during a time when hospitals like Mahaska Health in Oskaloosa are feeling the effects of massive shortages.

Just days after the shortage being a “national crisis.” The American Red Cross says several factors including: surging Covid-19 cases, severe winter storms, declines in donor turnout, blood drive cancellations, and staffing problems have all led to shortages across the U.S.

Lab Director Tim Schroder says his hospital is seeing and feeling the affects of this shortage. “We don’t have as much as we would like to have on hand that we’ve had previously. But, we are making sure we can maintain all of our service lines and making sure that we can service any need, emergency need or special,” he said

While it’s not just things like car accidents and emergency blood transfusions, Schroder says they have a group of patients that count on that blood supply.

“Most of it is our chemotherapy patients that are getting chemotherapy and getting blood supplements,” Schroder added. According to the American Red Cross, “O” positive and “O” negative are critically low. But, all blood types are needed.

Mahaska Health will be hosting a blood drive on February 15th. Just one donation can help to save up to three lives.

