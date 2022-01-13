Advertisement

Quiet today, heavy snow arrives tomorrow afternoon

Winter Storm Watch Issued
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a dry and quiet Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs into the 40s. Tomorrow, we still expect some snow to move in from the northwest in the afternoon, lasting into the night. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued and totals of 4-8″ may occur by early Saturday morning! Plan on dry and quiet weather then for the rest of the weekend.

