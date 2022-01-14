Snow, accumulating heavily, to cause road issues tonight into Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A winter storm is bearing down on the region, bringing moderate to heavy snow at times.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire area through Saturday morning. This means that significant disruptions to travel are expected in the warning area, with snow-covered roads likely for the remainder of tonight into at least the first half of Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Friday, January 14, through Saturday morning, January 15, 2020. (KYOU)

Snow will continue to intensify through the evening into the early overnight hours. Accumulation rates could reach or exceed one inch per hour at times, causing a quick deterioration of conditions across the area. Winds will also increase as the area of low pressure passes nearby late this evening into tonight, causing at least minor blowing and drifting of otherwise wet snow.

4 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected across the area, with some isolated higher totals possible. This snow will be wet and heavy, making it difficult to clean up afterwards. Use caution to not overexert yourself while shoveling snow, especially if you have a pre-existing heart condition.

Expected snowfall totals from a winter storm that ends on Saturday, January 15, 2022. (KYOU)

Colder air returns for the weekend, followed by a bit of a warm up at the start of the workweek. Another arctic air mass arrives on Wednesday to close out the week, with much below normal temperatures likely.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.