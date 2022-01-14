Advertisement

Snow, accumulating heavily, to cause road issues tonight into Saturday

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A winter storm is bearing down on the region, bringing moderate to heavy snow at times.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for the entire area through Saturday morning. This means that significant disruptions to travel are expected in the warning area, with snow-covered roads likely for the remainder of tonight into at least the first half of Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Friday, January 14, through Saturday morning, January 15,...
A Winter Storm Warning in effect on Friday, January 14, through Saturday morning, January 15, 2020.(KYOU)

Snow will continue to intensify through the evening into the early overnight hours. Accumulation rates could reach or exceed one inch per hour at times, causing a quick deterioration of conditions across the area. Winds will also increase as the area of low pressure passes nearby late this evening into tonight, causing at least minor blowing and drifting of otherwise wet snow.

4 to 8 inches of snowfall is expected across the area, with some isolated higher totals possible. This snow will be wet and heavy, making it difficult to clean up afterwards. Use caution to not overexert yourself while shoveling snow, especially if you have a pre-existing heart condition.

Expected snowfall totals from a winter storm that ends on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Expected snowfall totals from a winter storm that ends on Saturday, January 15, 2022.(KYOU)

Colder air returns for the weekend, followed by a bit of a warm up at the start of the workweek. Another arctic air mass arrives on Wednesday to close out the week, with much below normal temperatures likely.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties...
ACLU of Iowa accuses Fairfield City Council member of anti-LGBTQ comments
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

kyou wx
Snow moves in today, heavy at times
Expected snowfall totals from a winter storm on Friday, January 14, through Saturday, January...
Winter Storm Warning issued as heavy snow takes aim on region
kyou wx
Quiet today, heavy snow arrives tomorrow afternoon
A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded