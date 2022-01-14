Advertisement

Snow moves in today, heavy at times

Winter Storm Warning Issued
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are still on track for snow to move across southeastern Iowa today! It may be heavy at times as well. Look for the snow to overspread much of the area later this morning through the afternoon. This snow will continue tonight and be out of here by tomorrow morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for snow accumulation of 4-8″. Isolated higher amounts may occur. Given temperatures starting off around 32, the snow consistency may start fairly wet, then become fluffier and easily blown by the wind as the event goes on. Plan on a quiet weekend with highs generally in the teens and 20s.

