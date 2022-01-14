Advertisement

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded
Iowa man arrested after hundreds of pigs die from neglect
Jefferson County Attorney says suspicous license plates lead to a high speed pursuit
Ottumwa woman sentenced for role in high speed pursuit
Victoria Bolan is charged with felony child abuse.
Mother arrested after 1-year-old tests positive for meth, marijuana and ecstasy
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit
A new species of rain frog discovered in Panama was named after Greta Thunberg
New species of rain frog discovered in Panama named after Greta Thunberg
The meteorite labeled ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug....
Study nixes Mars life in meteorite found in Antarctica