Clap, don’t chant: China aims for ‘Zero COVID’ Olympics

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a clock counting down the...
A woman wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks past a clock counting down the time until the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. As the Beijing Winter Olympics loom, the Chinese capital is stepping measures to keep the coronavirus at bay including suspending most access to Tianjin, an adjacent major city which is dealing with an outbreak of the highly contagious omicron variant. These outbreaks are posing a test to its "zero-tolerance" COVID-19 policy and its ability to successfully host the Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Athletes will need to be vaccinated and tested daily at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates — but not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge. Those are among the measures Beijing organizers are imposing to create a virus-proof bubble for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.

But China’s ability to stick to its “Zero COVID” policy nationally is being tested by outbreaks in the weeks before the Games.

Ombudsman can't get records in some cases to complete investigations
