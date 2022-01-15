Clap, don’t chant: China aims for ‘Zero COVID’ Olympics

(AP) - Athletes will need to be vaccinated and tested daily at the Winter Olympics in Beijing next month. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates — but not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge. Those are among the measures Beijing organizers are imposing to create a virus-proof bubble for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.

But China’s ability to stick to its “Zero COVID” policy nationally is being tested by outbreaks in the weeks before the Games.

