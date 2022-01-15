Advertisement

Cold temperatures expected this weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to clouds and snow showers across Southeastern Iowa and Northeastern Missouri. The snow showers will gradually clear out of the area by noon, and the clouds will gradually move out of the region this afternoon. Highs today will be colder, only reaching the low 20s. Tonight’s lows will drop into the single digits and below zero.

Sunday through Tuesday, daytime temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s Sunday night and Monday night. Very cold temperatures return by the middle of the week.

