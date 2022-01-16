Clouds and chilly conditions are expected on Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to clouds and temperatures in the teens across the area. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for the entire day, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. However, cold air will settle in on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the teens on Wednesday and the single digits on Thursday.

