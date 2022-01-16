Advertisement

Clouds and chilly conditions are expected on Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to clouds and temperatures in the teens across the area. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky for the entire day, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday. However, cold air will settle in on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the teens on Wednesday and the single digits on Thursday.

