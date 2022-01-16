Ups and downs in temperatures ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The biggest weather trend of the coming week to watch will be the temperatures, which will show a pretty decent amount of variation.

We start off on a warming trend Sunday, at least compared to the chilly post-winter-storm highs we saw on Saturday. Highs reach into the upper 20s as a disturbance passes to our north. A flurry or two is possible later tomorrow night as it passes by, but most areas stay dry.

Highs continue to climb a bit further, into the 30s on both Monday and Tuesday. Then, they fall off a cliff; single digits for a maximum temperature on Thursday looks like a good bet, with at least a couple of nights of lows below zero.

Overall, though, precipitation seems lacking in general across the area.

