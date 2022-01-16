Advertisement

Ups and downs in temperatures ahead

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The biggest weather trend of the coming week to watch will be the temperatures, which will show a pretty decent amount of variation.

We start off on a warming trend Sunday, at least compared to the chilly post-winter-storm highs we saw on Saturday. Highs reach into the upper 20s as a disturbance passes to our north. A flurry or two is possible later tomorrow night as it passes by, but most areas stay dry.

Highs continue to climb a bit further, into the 30s on both Monday and Tuesday. Then, they fall off a cliff; single digits for a maximum temperature on Thursday looks like a good bet, with at least a couple of nights of lows below zero.

Overall, though, precipitation seems lacking in general across the area.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view along Iowa Highway 149 in Ottumwa from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at...
Road conditions remain poor as snow wraps up Saturday morning
We are still on track for snow to move across southeastern Iowa Friday! It may be heavy at...
Snow moves in Friday, heavy at times
Fairfield City Council member Judy Ham is facing backlash from the American Civil Liberties...
ACLU of Iowa accuses Fairfield City Council member of anti-LGBTQ comments
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
A Winter Storm Watch, in effect from Friday, January 14, until early Saturday, January 15, 2022.
Heavy snow possible Friday, Winter Storm Watch expanded

Latest News

Cold tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Cold temperatures are expected this weekend
Cold temperatures expected this weekend
Cold temperatures are expected this weekend
Cold temperatures expected this weekend
A view along Iowa Highway 149 in Ottumwa from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at...
Road conditions remain poor as snow wraps up Saturday morning