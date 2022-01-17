Advertisement

Seven years later, Meskwaki woman still missing

(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)
(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)(KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was seven years since Rita Janelle Papakee was last seen.

Papakee, a mother of four, was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel near Tama on January 16, 2015, and has not been heard from since.

Papakee was 41-years-old at the time of her disappearance and is described as a 5′3 tall, Native American, weighed between 145 and 200 pounds, and had long brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family reported her missing to the Meskwaki Nation Police in Tama on February 18, 2015 after she did not pick up her paycheck. After her disappearance, police initially believed she may have gone to Des Moines or the Cedar Rapids area, but this has never been confirmed.

In July 2020, the reward for information leading to her whereabouts was increased to $75,000.

Anyone with information on where Papakee might be or have information leading directly to her whereabouts, please contact Det. Kimberly Schwartz at the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844, the Tip Line at (641) 484-5400, or the Tama County Dispatch at (641) 484-3760.

Watch TV9′s report from July 2020 below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view along Iowa Highway 149 in Ottumwa from an Iowa Department of Transportation snow plow at...
Road conditions remain poor as snow wraps up Saturday morning
Snow Stick
Snow totals measured this morning
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19
In this livestream frame grab from video provided by NYPD News, Mayor Eric Adams, foreground,...
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say

Latest News

A memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire is displayed in front of the building...
Outpouring of grief as victims of Bronx fire laid to rest
Deena Jalal, owner of plant-based ice cream chain FoMu, poses behind the counter in her shop on...
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small buisnesses
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Oscar Robertson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 25,...
As NBA plans to celebrate King, Robertson also remembers