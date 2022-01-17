Seven years later, Meskwaki woman still missing

MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday was seven years since Rita Janelle Papakee was last seen.

Papakee, a mother of four, was last seen leaving the Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel near Tama on January 16, 2015, and has not been heard from since.

Papakee was 41-years-old at the time of her disappearance and is described as a 5′3 tall, Native American, weighed between 145 and 200 pounds, and had long brown hair and brown eyes.

Her family reported her missing to the Meskwaki Nation Police in Tama on February 18, 2015 after she did not pick up her paycheck. After her disappearance, police initially believed she may have gone to Des Moines or the Cedar Rapids area, but this has never been confirmed.

In July 2020, the reward for information leading to her whereabouts was increased to $75,000.

Anyone with information on where Papakee might be or have information leading directly to her whereabouts, please contact Det. Kimberly Schwartz at the Meskwaki Nation Police Department at (641) 484-4844, the Tip Line at (641) 484-5400, or the Tama County Dispatch at (641) 484-3760.

