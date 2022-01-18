Advertisement

County Supervisors invest $2.5 million in Indoor Sportsplex

Another investment has come in for the sports complex, but more money will still need to be...
Another investment has come in for the sports complex, but more money will still need to be raised, notably through public donations.
By Eric Monaghan
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - More contributions are coming in for the proposed Ottumwa Indoor Sports Complex.

On Tuesday, the Wapello County Board of Supervisors approved $2.5 million to contribute to the project.

The complex would go in Sycamore Park and share a parking lot with Beach Ottumwa. The project’s leaders say the building would have enough space inside for three basketball courts, four volleyball courts, a 9v9 turf soccer field, and a host of other amenities.

The sports complex would be owned by the non-profit Southeast Iowa Sports Commission.

County Supervisor Brian Morgan, who also serves on the Commission, says the money would be coming out of the county’s American Rescue Plan dollars. “We just don’t have the facilities and the people to manage the facilities here. So I think the economic impact of this far will outweigh about anything else we really can invest in as far as our ARPA dollars go.”

Other local organizations have also pledged money: the Ottumwa School District, JBS, and the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation. The City is expected to make a contribution as well.

But the non-profit still needs to raise over $2 million through public donations before the complex can be built. The County’s investment will be contingent on those funds getting raised first.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nonprofit unveils new Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)
Seven years later, Meskwaki woman still missing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19

Latest News

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz paces the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Ferentz: Diversity group will continue in new form
Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Grand Jury declines to find indictment in Tama homicide inquiry
The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nonprofit unveils new Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do