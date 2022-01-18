Advertisement

Fog and warmer temperatures expected Tuesday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening! Tonight we’ll have fog and overnight temperatures in the upper 20s. Tomorrow morning we’ll wake up to fog and clouds in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll have a partly cloudy and warm day Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 30s.

However, temperatures will drop Tuesday night, with overnight lows around 10. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all be cold, with daytime highs only reaching the teens and single digits. Overnight lows will be below zero Wednesday and Thursday night.

