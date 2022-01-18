Advertisement

Grand Jury declines to find indictment in Tama homicide inquiry

Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of...
Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Chelsea, Iowa, on the night of Thursday, October 28, 2021. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)((BRIAN TABICK/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Having completed the investigation of the Wilfong Homicide in Tama County and reviewed all the evidence and testimony, The Grand Jurors of the County of Tama found that the case should not be prosecuted, and refused to find an indictment for any indictable public offense.

On October 28th, 2021 officials say 28-year-old Dewey Wilfong III was walking around with a handgun near 1001 Station Street in Chelsea when officers received reports of shots fired in the area.

After officers approached Wilfong III a standoff ensued. Wilfong III discharged the firearm he possessed and a Deputy Tama County Sheriff fired one round striking Wilfong III in the upper torso.

Wilfong died prompting an independent investigation by the Iowa DCI.

With the Grand Jury finding finalized, they endorse the result that the homicide charge be ignored.

