Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

(CNN) – Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests this week.

You can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

Additionally, orders can be placed via the United States Postal Service website.

These orders will start shipping in late January. USPS will only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.

Also, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests bought from Saturday onward.

Contact your insurer to find out if they provide direct coverage at the time of purchase or if claims must be submitted. Be sure to keep your receipt just in case it’s needed.

You won’t need a doctor’s order or prescription to get the free tests. Insurers must pay for up to eight tests per covered person a month.

If you’re on Medicare, COVID-19 testing done in a lab when ordered by a medical professional comes at no charge.

Those enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans should check with insurers to see if at-home test costs will be covered.

Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program cover home tests with no cost-sharing, but enrollees should contact their state agencies for specific coverage details.

President Joe Biden recently announced he will purchase an additional 500 million at-home tests for distribution.

