Advertisement

Pushing 40 today, then sharply colder tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a very quiet day as a warm front moves across the area. This will lead to a pleasant mid-winter day around 40. Tonight, an Arctic front is still on track to move through, dropping temperatures significantly going into tomorrow morning. Expect wind chills below zero by morning, with wind chills staying below zero through Friday morning. Actual highs will struggle as well, with Thursday being the coldest day of the bunch. This weekend into early next week, a series of small systems may bring some snow chances with them, but none of them look too substantial at this time. Have a good day!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nonprofit unveils new Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)
Seven years later, Meskwaki woman still missing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Fog and warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday
Fog and warmer temperatures expected Tuesday
Fog and warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday
Fog and warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday
Look for seasonal temperatures and a quiet weather pattern to begin the work week.
A brief warm-up to begin the week with arctic air by the end