Advertisement

TSA seized record number of guns at airports in 2021

The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.
The TSA seized a record number of firearms at airports nationwide in 2021.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The TSA has set a record for the number of firearms discovered at U.S. airports last year.

The TSA said it seized more than 5,900 guns at security checks in 2021, 1,500 more than the previous record set in 2019.

Most of those firearms, 86%, were loaded, the TSA said.

It was an expensive mistake for passengers who did not declare and properly pack their firearms.

They could face anywhere from a $3,000 to $10,000 in fines, even more for a repeat offense.

2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.
2021 was a record year for firearms seizures at airports, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hy-Vee Store Security.
What Hy-Vee’s future security force likely can, and cannot, do
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard
The Friends of MLK announced a new park in Davenport that will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Nonprofit unveils new Davenport park to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(Courtesy: Meskwaki Nation)
Seven years later, Meskwaki woman still missing
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Gov. Reynolds cancels Cedar Rapids, Dysart visits after feeling ill, tests negative for COVID-19

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar
There has been an unprecedented demand for COVID-19 tests that's led to shortages. This week,...
Health Minute: How to get free home COVID-19 tests
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Another investment has come in for the sports complex, but more money will still need to be...
County Supervisors invest $2.5 million in Indoor Sportsplex