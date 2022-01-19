Advertisement

Albia, Iowa woman killed in train accident

The accident happened on Wednesday morning near Avery, Iowa
The accident happened on Wednesday morning near Avery, Iowa(source: KYOU)
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Albia, Iowa woman died Wednesday morning after her jeep was hit by an Amtrak train.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 10:15 am, Melinda Stewart, age 58 was traveling south on 695th Avenue when she crossed the tracks and was struck by the train on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Stewart died at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With several arguments on both sides of the issue, the public came before the City Council to...
Public debate and discussion over Ottumwa’s pitbull ban at City Council meeting
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Another investment has come in for the sports complex, but more money will still need to be...
County Supervisors invest $2.5 million in Indoor Sportsplex
A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background, Thursday,...
Arkansas inmates sue jail, doctor for receiving ivermectin to treat COVID
Anne Frank and her sister died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. Anne was 15.
Suspect named in betrayal of Anne Frank’s family

Latest News

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Bitter cold temperatures tonight, Wind Chill Advisory in effect
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
Iowa COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 amid high virus spread
Iowa man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal crash