Albia, Iowa woman killed in train accident

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Albia, Iowa woman died Wednesday morning after her jeep was hit by an Amtrak train.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 10:15 am, Melinda Stewart, age 58 was traveling south on 695th Avenue when she crossed the tracks and was struck by the train on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Stewart died at the scene. The accident is under investigation.

