Arctic air returns tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening! Tonight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows around 10. Tomorrow morning, wind chills will be in the single digits below zero. Wednesday will be much colder than Tuesday, with the high only reaching fifteen degrees.

Temperatures will only reach the single digits Thursday afternoon. Overnight temperatures Wednesday and Thursday night will be below zero. The forecast changes on Friday night and into Saturday morning as light snow may move in from the northwest. More chances for snow are also in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

