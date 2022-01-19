Advertisement

Bitter cold temperatures tonight, Wind Chill Advisory in effect

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Arctic air is here, and it’s going to be sticking around for at least a little while.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the entire area tonight through Thursday at Noon. Expect wind chill values of -15 to -25 for several hours surrounding sunrise on Thursday. Cover exposed skin to reduce the risk of frostbite, which could happen in 30 minutes or less at those temperatures.

A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until Noon on Thursday, January 20, 2022.(KYOU)

Highs on Thursday return to the single digits above zero, though wind chills may stay below zero for most. The rest of our forecast is mostly dominated by below-normal temperatures, with fluctuations between deep arctic air and something closer to seasonal averages.

A few snow chances exist, but no major storms appear to be in our immediate future.

