Cold air arrives today, below zero wind chills likely

Wind Chill Advisory issued for tonight
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold weather has arrived on schedule and from here all the way through Friday, expect wind chills down below zero. Highs today were officially hit at midnight and we’ve been falling ever since. In most areas, temperatures will settle in around 15 degrees, then drop again going into tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for tonight into tomorrow morning for the entire area as wind chills drop below -20. Highs tomorrow will barely get above zero. Lows tomorrow night into Friday morning will likely drop to between -10 and -20 as the sky stays clear and the wind calms down. This weekend, we’re still watching a series of weak systems that may bring us a little bit of snow. Stay warm!

