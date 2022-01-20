Advertisement

Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Did you see a fireball in the sky early Thursday morning? Your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

The American Meteor Society reported 108 sightings of a fireball in the sky around 6:47 a.m. Below is a map showing the sightings across the Midwest.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022(KWQC)

The fireball was sighted in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri and Wisconsin.

TV6 viewer Bill Morrissey’s security camera captured the meteor Thursday morning.

Meteors are pieces of space rock that start to burn as they enter Earth’s atmosphere. Once they hit the ground, if there is anything left, they are called meteorites.

