Cold weather continues today and tomorrow

Wind Chill Advisory continues this morning
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on cold weather to continue through tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory continues through the morning hours as wind chills well below zero will be common. Tonight, a combination of clear sky and calm air will allow for lows to tank to the minus teens across much of our area. Tomorrow, south winds should help push our temperatures to the teens. This weekend, plan on generally dry conditions with our next system on track to move into our area sometime on Monday. Stay warm!

