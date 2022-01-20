Advertisement

Quite cold again tonight, but a bit of a warm-up ahead

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another very cold night is expected, with temperatures expected to drop below zero area-wide again.

While a Wind Chill Advisory is not in effect tonight, it is still a good idea to cover up exposed skin and dress warmly with wind chills in the -10 to -20 range. Sunshine and southerly winds on Friday will push our highs back into the 10s again.

Friday night into early Saturday, a few snow showers are possible as a storm system passes mostly to our north. A couple of more storms pass to our north through Monday, generally just giving us a boost in temperatures each time until highs reach the upper 30s on Monday. Then, arctic air returns for the middle of next week.

A snap-back to only somewhat below-normal temperatures occurs on Thursday.

