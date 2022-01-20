Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again

The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Organizers said the decision to go virtual again came after advice from health experts, as Johnson County and the university have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 24-hour dance party and fundraiser supports research and treatment for children with cancer at the UI Stead Family Children’s hospital.

Last year’s virtual event raised $1.4 million.

“We are still hoping that people are able to step away from their screens we have different activities like a scavenger hunt, and we have the big event ‘move-a-thon’ which encourages people to be able to get off of their screens and go support our families and kids in an alternative way,” Executive Director of UI Dance Marathon Anna Dodge said.

The event is still set for Feb. 4 and 5. Donations are currently being accepted.

