Another cold day ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Cold temperatures continue to be the weather story for today as the coldest air of the week settles in around sunrise. By afternoon, things will get better, but in this particular setup, the evening hours is most likely when we’ll hit our highs for the day. We still expect a few systems to affect our weather this weekend with some snow. The first moves through tonight with minimal accumulation. The second one may bring a little snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Have a great and safe weekend!

