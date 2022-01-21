COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - With 291 COVID-19 cases reported over the last seven days, Wapello County is seeing an all-time high of COVID-19 cases, eclipsing the surge in late 2020.

It’s causing worry for Director of Public Health Lynelle Diers. “I have never seen the statistics as high as I’ve seen the last couple of weeks,” she told KYOU. “The county is red hot right now.”

Positivity testing rate, or the percentage of state-reported tests coming back positive, sits at 30%, another high for Wapello County. But Diers says that number might be too low, as it doesn’t report at-home COVID-19 tests. “I’d bet our positivity rate is closer to 40-50% right now,” Diers warns. Both the Omicron and Delta variant of COVID-19 are in Wapello County, and Diers says it could be some time before both variants have swept through the county.

Local schools are battling the effects of the rising cases. Ottumwa Community School District canceled classes for Friday because of a high number of student, staff, and faculty absences. In the break, they plan to sanitize and clean the buildings and return to normal on Monday, January 24th.

The Davis County Elementary School is requiring masks as student absences at the building crest 10%, implementing a policy set up in October. Masks will be required at in the elementary school until January 31st. “We think that implementing some heightened, protected measures will help, hopefully, prevent further spread and help reduce sickness in our buildings,” Superintendent Dan Maeder explained. This is the first time the district has had to require masks since instating the policy.

Diers says vaccine rates are dwindling in the county, still under 50%. The numbers jumped when a booster dose was approved, but since there haven’t been many people getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you test positive for COVID-19, Diers says to follow CDC guidance: stay home for 5 days, and when you go back to work, wear an N95 or KN95 masks. She summed up her advice in one simple message: “If you feel sick, stay home.”

