Advertisement

Oskaloosa’s fire department participates in ice water rescue training

Ice water training in Edmonson Park.
Ice water training in Edmonson Park.(Oskaloosa Fire Department)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you were passing Edmondson Park in Oskaloosa on Thursday evening you may have had some concern over what you saw.

A group of people out on the frozen ice, and some even in the water.

But, the scene was actually set for the Oskaloosa Fire Department to do their yearly ice water rescue training. A skill they’ve had to use in the past.

“You read about more and more drowning deaths every year. Some of those are in ice and some of those are in open water but there’s always the potential,” Captain Dan Hoy shared. He also added in the Southeast Iowa region there quite a few ponds and rivers that could be hazardous during this time of year.

As part of the training, firefighters were reminded just how long it takes falling into the ice cold water for something to go wrong. For example, if you fall into the water you could start to lose mobility or your strength at about 15 minutes.

And, in extreme cases, death can occur just after 45 minutes to an hour. But, Captain Hoy says this can all be avoided if you just play it safe.

“Try to have somebody with you, and if you can’t have somebody with you at least let somebody know where you’re going.”

If you have questions, or your hobby takes you out on the ice the Oskaloosa Fire Department says they are always willing to answer questions on ice water safety.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on Wednesday morning near Avery, Iowa
Albia, Iowa woman killed in train accident
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
With several arguments on both sides of the issue, the public came before the City Council to...
Public debate and discussion over Ottumwa’s pitbull ban at City Council meeting
Iowa man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal crash

Latest News

Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning
Bettendorf, IA
Security camera captures meteor in Bettendorf Thursday AM
President Joe Biden leaves after a news conference in the East Room of the White House in...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden puffs up claims of virus, job gains
The University of Iowa Dance Marathon will move to a virtual format for the second year in a...
Univ. of Iowa Dance Marathon to go virtual again