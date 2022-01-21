Oskaloosa’s fire department participates in ice water rescue training

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you were passing Edmondson Park in Oskaloosa on Thursday evening you may have had some concern over what you saw.

A group of people out on the frozen ice, and some even in the water.

But, the scene was actually set for the Oskaloosa Fire Department to do their yearly ice water rescue training. A skill they’ve had to use in the past.

“You read about more and more drowning deaths every year. Some of those are in ice and some of those are in open water but there’s always the potential,” Captain Dan Hoy shared. He also added in the Southeast Iowa region there quite a few ponds and rivers that could be hazardous during this time of year.

As part of the training, firefighters were reminded just how long it takes falling into the ice cold water for something to go wrong. For example, if you fall into the water you could start to lose mobility or your strength at about 15 minutes.

And, in extreme cases, death can occur just after 45 minutes to an hour. But, Captain Hoy says this can all be avoided if you just play it safe.

“Try to have somebody with you, and if you can’t have somebody with you at least let somebody know where you’re going.”

If you have questions, or your hobby takes you out on the ice the Oskaloosa Fire Department says they are always willing to answer questions on ice water safety.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.