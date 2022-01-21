Temperature ups and downs ahead

Advertisement

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are being treated to a bit of relief from bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

A series of small storm systems will pass near or to our north, meaning they will generally have little impact on our area. A little bit of light snow cannot be ruled out, first tonight and then a slightly better chance tomorrow night in our northern counties.

Highs this weekend hit the 20s and 30s, with temperatures approaching 40 on Monday. The last storm system in the chain comes with another arctic air mass, though, and temperatures plummet in the middle of next week.

They are quick to bounce back after that, however, with highs getting closer to normal once again to end next week.

