Light snow is possible Saturday night
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to some clouds with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.
We have a chance for snow Saturday night with only a trace of accumulation expected. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight. Sunday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the teens.
