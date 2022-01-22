Advertisement

Light snow is possible Saturday night

By Hannah Messier
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to some clouds with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the upper 20s and low 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

We have a chance for snow Saturday night with only a trace of accumulation expected. Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight. Sunday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the teens.

