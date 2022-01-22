Hearing set for a reduction in levy rates in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -City leaders have set a public hearing for Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 PM in Council Chambers.

They are required to pass a resolution establishing their maximum property tax dollars for certain levies.

The proposed levy rate is a reduction of at least $1.00 to property tax rates.

According to a city press release, this is the largest tax cut in recent history and is the second year in a row for a reduction in the rates.

City leaders are staying committed to finding new revenue sources while reducing taxes for the citizens, businesses, and economic development.

