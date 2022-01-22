Advertisement

Hearing set for a reduction in levy rates in Ottumwa

Ottumwa city council
Ottumwa city council
By Anne Hughes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -City leaders have set a public hearing for Tuesday, February 1 at 5:30 PM in Council Chambers.

They are required to pass a resolution establishing their maximum property tax dollars for certain levies.

The proposed levy rate is a reduction of at least $1.00 to property tax rates.

According to a city press release, this is the largest tax cut in recent history and is the second year in a row for a reduction in the rates.

City leaders are staying committed to finding new revenue sources while reducing taxes for the citizens, businesses, and economic development.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high
The accident happened on Wednesday morning near Avery, Iowa
Albia, Iowa woman killed in train accident
A recent South Africa study is giving health officials new hope that people who are infected...
Iowa sees more vaccinated COVID-19 patients amid record surge in cases
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
With several arguments on both sides of the issue, the public came before the City Council to...
Public debate and discussion over Ottumwa’s pitbull ban at City Council meeting

Latest News

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high
Ice water training in Edmonson Park.
Oskaloosa’s fire department participates in ice water rescue training
Bettendorf, IA
Bettendorf man captures meteor on camera Thursday morning