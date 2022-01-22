Advertisement

‘Wuhan, I Am Here’: Film follows volunteers in sealed city

Lan Bo, director of the documentary film "Wuhan, I Am Here," stands in a screening room before...
Lan Bo, director of the documentary film "Wuhan, I Am Here," stands in a screening room before a viewing of his movie in Beijing, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) -BEIJING (AP) — The homeless, the sick, the elderly: For people who fell through the cracks of the official system, the then-unprecedented decision to isolate the central Chinese city of Wuhan and its 13 million people was a matter of life or death. Film director Lan Bo hopes to sound the alarm with a documentary, “Wuhan, I Am Here,” about volunteers who helped neighbors get food and medical care following the lockdown in early 2020 of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

The documentary comes as China has renewed similar lockdowns in three other cities since mid-December to contain COVID-19 outbreaks. The number of people confined to their homes totaled some 20 million people in early January.

