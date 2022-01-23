Colder temperatures expected today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Good Morning! We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low teens. Clouds will clear throughout today, and we’ll have partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Highs today will reach the teens.

Light snow is possible tonight with only a trace to no accumulations expected and a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday night temperatures will be in the teens.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.