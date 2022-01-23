Fluctuations in temperature over the next few days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Storm systems passing near our area will lead to temperature changes over the next several days, but little in the way of precipitation.

The first passes through the area tonight. A few snow showers are possible in our northern counties, potentially making a dusting or just a bit more of accumulation. However, disruptions will likely be minimal.

Highs dip a bit on Sunday, then increase even further into the 30s on Monday. This increase is followed by a sharp decrease, with highs only in the single digits above zero by Tuesday. Lows will likely be below zero both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, too.

Temperatures recover somewhat by the end of the week, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

