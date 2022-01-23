Advertisement

In mourning yet again, NYC prepares to honor fallen officer

Members of National Action Network pray during a news conference near the scene of shooting in...
Members of National Action Network pray during a news conference near the scene of shooting in Harlem section of Manhattan on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in New York. New York City police officer Jason Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora, 27, was critically wounded and “fighting for his life” said Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(Yuki Iwamura | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A city reeling from a spate of violence is preparing to lay to rest a rookie police officer being hailed as an inspiration to his immigrant community, as investigators sought to make sense of a domestic dispute that left another officer “fighting for his life.” Funeral services for 22-year-old New York City Police Officer Jason Rivera were being finalized.

Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high
Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.
Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing
Regina King, left, and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy...
Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

Latest News

A wooden row boat, built in the Nordic clinker boat tradition, sit moored in Roskilde harbour,...
UNESCO lists Viking-era wooden sailboats on heritage list
A stranger who found a Christmas card scorched in the Marshall Fire returned it to its rightful...
Stranger returns Christmas card scorched in fire
Pope Francis holds the sacred host as he celebrates mass to mark the day of the Word of God, in...
Pope calls for day of prayer for peace for Ukraine
Students at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy return to school, Jan. 19, 2022 in Hartford,...
Youth’s overdose death renews pleas for Narcan in schools