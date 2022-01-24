Advertisement

Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys coming from China.

According to CBP, officers targeted three shipments that contained boxes with hundreds of the popular fidget toys.

Officials say the toys had copyright and trademark infringements and were seized for being counterfeit.

The shipments came from Shenzhen, China, the same shipper location responsible for many seized counterfeit COVID vaccination cards.

Fidget popper toys mimic the popping of plastic bubble wrap and grew in popularity in 2020.

Many children now trade them with their friends for fun.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael David Crabb, 35, left, and Brady Joe Clausi, 23, right.
Two Iowa men charged in motorcycle drag racing death
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February
Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.
Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash

Latest News

A home in Milwaukee became a crime scene after six people were found dead.
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had gunshot wounds
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Dow drops 1,000 points as markets extend their slide in 2022
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Prosecutor: 3 officers stood by as Chauvin killed Floyd
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
Sarah Palin COVID-19 tests delay libel trial against NY Times
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Amid Russia tensions, NATO ponders deterrence; US said to be considering options