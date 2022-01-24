The next front hits this afternoon, colder weather tonight through Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be interesting today and we’ll likely hit our highs around lunchtime, then sharply fall in the afternoon as gusty northwest wind takes over. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area, going into effect late tonight through tomorrow for wind chills of -20 or colder. The coldest night of the week looks like tomorrow night with widespread lows of -10 to -20. Overall, very little precipitation is expected this week.

