Advertisement

The next front hits this afternoon, colder weather tonight through Wednesday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will be interesting today and we’ll likely hit our highs around lunchtime, then sharply fall in the afternoon as gusty northwest wind takes over. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the entire area, going into effect late tonight through tomorrow for wind chills of -20 or colder. The coldest night of the week looks like tomorrow night with widespread lows of -10 to -20. Overall, very little precipitation is expected this week.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Hearing for Fairfield teens accused of murder has been moved to February
Tony Wayne Hyde, 52.
Missouri man charged with murder in Des Moines killing
Local schools cancel classes and vaccine rates drop as COVID-19 cases in Wapello County reach...
COVID-19 Cases in Wapello County hit record high
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
Brain fog is a common symptom of long COVID.
Post-COVID ‘brain fog’ might be caused by changes in spinal fluid, new study suggests

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Temperatures rise overnight.
First Alert Forecast
Colder temperatures expected Sunday
Colder temperatures expected today
Colder temperatures expected Sunday
Colder temperatures expected Sunday