Arctic air returns

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Good Evening! Today we had a cloudy sky with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Tonight we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures dropping into the single digits below zero. Wind chills will be in the minus teens and minus twenties in Southern Iowa and in the minus teens in Northern Missouri.

Tuesday afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures only reaching the single digits. However, wind chills Tuesday afternoon will stay in the single digits and the single digits below zero.

